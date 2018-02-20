NASA to launch new weather satellite

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - According to NASA, on Thursday, March 1, they will launch NOAA’s newest weather satellite, GOES-S, which will scan the Earth five times faster and at four times the image resolution. GOES-S is the second of NOAA’s new series of advanced geostationary weather satellites. With it, the United States will now have two of the most advanced weather satellites working in tandem to provide unprecedented coverage across the entire U.S. and most of the Western Hemisphere, from the west coast of Africa to New Zealand. This includes the northeastern Pacific, the birthplace of many weather systems that affect the continental U.S., and where there is comparatively little data.

The Weather Authority's Jonathan Stacey will interview scientists from NASA on Friday to bring you details about how will the newest, most-advanced GOES satellite improve weather forecasts, and how the new satellite will help us better predict and prepare for extreme weather like last year's destructive hurricanes, record wildfire season and devastating flooding. He will also detail how the new technology on GOES-S will help our local weather forecasts. When you hit the skies to travel, GOES-S will help with forecasting for pesky fog, which can be responsible for flight delays all over the country.

According to NASA, the new GOES-S satellite has triple the number of channels from older geostationary weather satellites, which allow it to see in different wavelengths of light, including a new near-infrared band, which can discern between snow, ice and clouds. GOES-S will track storm systems, lightning, wildfires, coastal fog and other weather hazards that threaten the U.S. – particularly in the western U.S., Hawaii and Alaska. It will also give forecasters and emergency responders more time to prepare for severe weather across the U.S. as storm systems move east. GOES-S is a joint collaboration between NOAA and NASA.

NOAA's website details, “We’ll soon see the value of having two sophisticated geostationary satellites in operation, not only in the amount of lives saved through more accurate forecasts, but in cost savings throughout the economy,” said Stephen Volz, Ph.D., director, NOAA’s Satellite and Information Service. “With GOES-S and GOES-16, we are able to cover about half the planet with the most sophisticated weather forecast technology ever flown in space.” In tandem with GOES-16, the first satellite in NOAA’s new geostationary series and now in the GOES-East position, the two satellites will observe most of the Western Hemisphere, from the west coast of Africa to New Zealand. This includes the northeastern Pacific, the birthplace of many weather systems that affect the continental U.S., and where there is comparatively little data. When it’s operational later this year, GOES-S will take up the GOES-West position.

