National Hurricane Center watching tropical wave in Caribbean Sea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea. Forecasters say some development of the system is possible through Friday.

NHC is monitoring a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, which could produce locally heavy rain and flash flooding over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola during the next few days. Some development of this system is possible through Friday. https://t.co/NERCKLZFZm pic.twitter.com/PhASXVGria — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 28, 2019

Although it's too soon to tell if the system will affect Jacksonville, you can count on News4Jax to keep you updated on the strength of the system and whether Florida or the eastern U.S. will be in its path.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.