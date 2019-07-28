Weather

National Hurricane Center watching tropical wave in Caribbean Sea

System could gain strength over the next few days, impact U.S.

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea. Forecasters say some development of the system is possible through Friday.

Although it's too soon to tell if the system will affect Jacksonville, you can count on News4Jax to keep you updated on the strength of the system and whether Florida or the eastern U.S. will be in its path. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.