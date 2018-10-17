New artificial reef nearing completion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A new artificial reef is nearing completion with a big splash off the coast of Ponte Vedra Beach.

Massive concrete structures were placed about 12 miles offshore to build the Starship Reef in 70 feet of water.

The first barge full of recycled concrete materials was deployed Saturday with recycled cement demolished from the old dock at Lamb's Yacht Center.

Additionally, nearly 40,000 pounds of natural rock comprise parts of the reef which were trucked across the country.

The reef gets its name Starship from Shell Oil's fuel-efficient concept truck that brought those rocks in from San Diego.

The experimental vehicle is able to pull more than twice the weight of an average semi-trailer-truck with the same amount of gas.

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) helped fund the project and Jacksonville's local reef building non-profit TISIRI, Think It Sink It Reef It, organized the installation.

The reef will continue to expand this Saturday.

Joe Kistel from TISIRI is excited about the second phase to expand the reef with more concrete precast bridge sections donated by GATE Precast.

Weather depending, those pieces will be barged out to the drop site this weekend and when finished should provide a 5-8 foot vertical profile for anglers and divers.

Official Coordinates:

30°10.177' N

81°09.351' N

