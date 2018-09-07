We may see 2 hurricanes make landfall next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You can tell we are nearing the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, as we head through the weekend The Weather Authority is monitoring three potential systems in the Atlantic.

The statistical peak is Sept. 10, meaning that is when we usually have the highest volume of numbered or named systems in the Atlantic Ocean.

Long range forecast models hint that late next week we may see two hurricanes making landfall, the first being what will be Helene or Isaac near the Lesser Antilles and Florence possibly along the Carolinas. Significant changes to both tracks are possible and even expected over the next few days.

Florence

One factor that may dramatically change the track for Florence is the intensity of the storm. Stronger storms are taller, with vertical development higher into the atmosphere. Taller storms are more influenced and steered by upper-level winds, which tends to turn storms further North. Weaker storms trend more Westerly because they are not as tall and are less influenced.

Over the weekend, we may see the projected track for Florence shift further West, since Florence has weakened into a Tropical Storm and will be less influenced by upper-level winds. Florence is expected to rapidly re-intensify into a major hurricane by Monday. The growth of Florence would mean it will be more likely to see it turn North.

If Florence does not re-intensify over the weekend we may see a westerly track, which could mean that we would see more of an effect from Florence. It is too soon to tell where Florence will eventually end up, but we should have a better idea by late Sunday, early Monday.

One interesting factor in our favor is history. The National Hurricane Center's Florence forecast places the storm at 30N and 70W in 3 days, historically very rarely do hurricanes impact the United States from this location. More often, they end up recurving North into the Atlantic.

Developing systems

We are also monitoring two other potential tropical systems. One is Potential Tropical Cyclone 8, just off of the coastline of Africa. Satellite imagery and surface observations indicate that the area of

low pressure that moved off the west coast of Africa has developed a closed circulation that appears to be well defined.

Environmental conditions of light to moderate easterly shear and warm sea surface temperatures should support development of this system, and the NHC forecast shows it becoming a tropical storm by 12 hours.

Gradual strengthening is indicated by the bulk of the intensity guidance through the next three to four days. After that time, the shear is forecast to increase and the system will be moving into somewhat cooler waters, so some weakening is expected by day five.

The final potential tropical system we are monitoring is a little over 600 miles West of the Cabo Verde islands and is gradually becoming more defined. With the showers and thunderstorms fairly concentrated near the center, it is expected to become a tropical depression later today.

Of these two potential systems, whichever one develops first will be named Helene and the second will be named Isaac.