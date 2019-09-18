Not quite a wet Wednesday but grab an umbrella

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Humberto is still impacting our weather as he has become a major and rather large hurricane, his circulation is helping to facilitate a backdoor cold front to Jacksonville. Backdoor cold fronts slide in from the East, actually Northeast. Most cold fronts drop in from the Northwest or West. This front will bring in clouds, gusty winds to 25 mph and are you ready for this? Cooler temperatures. Sweet!

Today will have our best chance for showers. The more likely areas of widespread and heavier rains will be west of Jacksonville, especially well west of Jacksonville. We'll see a 40% chance for showers mainly before 4 o'clock in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be held in the mid to upper 80s as a result of the clouds and showers. Expect northeasterly winds between 12 and 17 mph.

Today will see a few showers

Thursday starts out a little cloudy with breezy conditions and a few showers. Temperatures will only make it into the low 80s. Expect gusty northeasterly winds between 15 and 25 mph even into the evening hours.

For the Jaguars game, breezy conditions with a chance of showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s at kickoff, dropping down through the low 70s during the game.

Our first hint of fall arrives overnight Thursday night into Friday morning as our temperatures dip into the low to mid 60s for most areas, and low 70s along the coast.

Flooding during times of high tide will be a persistent issue this week thanks to our consistent onshore winds out of the northeast around 15 mph.

As we head into the weekend, expect the break in the heat to continue, with mornings starting in the comfortable upper 60s and low 70s. Under mostly sunny skies we will warm into the mid to upper 80s for an afternoon high.

