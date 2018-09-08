Partly cloudy skies, few storms possible Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Weather Authority is tracking Florence and the chance for a few showers and storms throughout the weekend.

Today: A dominant onshore flow will favor a couple of coastal showers Saturday morning. The Atlantic sea breeze will move inland west of I-95 by mid-afternoon producing scattered thunderstorms across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida​. These storms will moves from 10-12 mph to the west.

A few storms may briefly pulse and become strong at inland locations with heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes being the primary threats.​ Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight: Inland storms will taper off after sunset, but isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue across the coastal waters and near the beaches overnight. Lows will fall to the low 70s.

Tomorrow: A southeasterly flow will continue along the chance for scattered to numerous thunderstorms as the sea breezes move inland and merge over mainly west of I-95 by the late afternoon and early evening. Light wind profiles will mean slow cell motions will produce locally

heavy rainfall. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Beach & Boating Forecast: Light onshore winds and 2 feet seas will continue through the morning, while periods have increased to around 13 seconds this morning. Winds are expected to remain onshore through the weekend with seas increasing to 4 to 5 feet by Sunday.

Rip Currents: Moderate risk due to the long period swells. Risk will continue to increase through the weekend.​

