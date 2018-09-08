Partly cloudy skies, few storms possible Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Weather Authority is tracking Florence and the chance for a few showers and storms throughout the weekend.
Today: A dominant onshore flow will favor a couple of coastal showers Saturday morning. The Atlantic sea breeze will move inland west of I-95 by mid-afternoon producing scattered thunderstorms across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. These storms will moves from 10-12 mph to the west.
A few storms may briefly pulse and become strong at inland locations with heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes being the primary threats. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tonight: Inland storms will taper off after sunset, but isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue across the coastal waters and near the beaches overnight. Lows will fall to the low 70s.
Tomorrow: A southeasterly flow will continue along the chance for scattered to numerous thunderstorms as the sea breezes move inland and merge over mainly west of I-95 by the late afternoon and early evening. Light wind profiles will mean slow cell motions will produce locally
heavy rainfall. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.
Beach & Boating Forecast: Light onshore winds and 2 feet seas will continue through the morning, while periods have increased to around 13 seconds this morning. Winds are expected to remain onshore through the weekend with seas increasing to 4 to 5 feet by Sunday.
Rip Currents: Moderate risk due to the long period swells. Risk will continue to increase through the weekend.
