Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to intensify over southern Bahamas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After what the Bahamas just endured with Hurricane Dorian, all eyes are keeping watch on what the National Hurricane Center now calls Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.

The NHC's forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 splits the difference between what the GFS and the Euro predict, which puts the track squarely over Jacksonville late Sunday into Monday as a Tropical Storm weakening into a Tropical Depression. We will most likely see this track change, either further offshore of us like the Euro predicts or well to the South of us like the GFS predicts.

The same early differences we saw in the tropical models with Dorian continue with Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, meaning two vastly different impacts for our area: We could see a very soggy weekend for the entire area or more of a coastal impact with less wind than we saw with Dorian.

The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the area of disturbed weather moving toward the Southern Bahamas for days, but as of Thursday afternoon as hurricane hunter Aircraft flew through the systsem, they sent out an alert that they would begin issuing advisories at 5p.m.

When the hurricane hunter aircraft flew through the system Thursday afternoon, they found maximum sustained winds of 30mph. They expect the system to become aTropical Depression or Tropical Storm Humberto over the next day or so.

The NHC details, the disturbance was centered near latitude 23.7 North, longitude 74.8 West. The system is expected to move toward the northwest near 8 mph, and this motion is forecast to continue during the next 2 days. On this track, the system is anticipated to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday, and along or over the east coast of central Florida on Saturday.

There is a large amount of uncertainty in the future path of this system. The two predominant forecast models we rely on for hurricane forecasting vary enough to be drastically different for what we could expect.

The GFS forecasts the system moving over the peninsula of Florida, which would mean it would not intensify into a strong storm. While remaining weak, this would mean wet conditions for nearly the entire area over the weekend. The worst our area could see with this forecast would be local flooding under tropical rainfall.

This graphic shows what the GFS model predicts for this system over the weekend. It is so weak there are not strong winds or a defined center of circulation. It shows widespread areas of tropical rainfall spreading across the state and eventually making its way toward the panhandle and Gulf. This forecast would mean northeasterly winds around 20 mph and passing waves of rain. Nearly every area would have good chances to see rain with this model. It would not be limited to coastal areas.

And then there is the Euro, pictured on the right. This forecast model develops the system into a Hurricane and keeps it off of the Florida coast as it curves off to the north and then northeast. The current model run keeps the system even further to the East and away from our coastline than what we saw with Dorian. If this were to occur we would see even less rain and wind than what we saw with Dorian. This model would bring some slight beach erosion and coastal county rainfall.

