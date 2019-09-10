JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's time to get spooky!

Onlookers will be able to catch a glimpse of a rare full moon on Friday the 13th.

The next full Moon will be early Saturday morning, Sept. 14, 2019. The Moon will appear full for about three days centered around this time, from Thursday night through Sunday morning, NASA reports.

The last time the U.S. had a Friday the 13th full moon was on Oct. 13, 2000, experts say.

That means Friday the 13th will be extra spooky!

So while keeping an eye out for werewolves, goblins and ghosts, check out the full moon!

