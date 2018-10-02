Red Tide confirmed along Florida's east coast

Red tide moved out of the Gulf and reached Palm Beach county

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The worst red tide in the Gulf of Mexico since 2006 has now spread to Florida’s east coast.

Scientists confirmed concentrations of the harmful bacteria have appeared along Palm Beach county this weekend.

The amounts are not as high compared to the Gulf, but it is very rare for it to show up along the east coast.

Because currents and wind transport red tide it is possible for it to flow along the Gulf Stream toward Jacksonville but the likelihood is very low.

Several factors would need to align to bring a rare chance of red tide to our local beaches.

Concentrations would need to stay high as the bloom floated along the Gulf Stream.

Since the location of the stream 60 miles offshore, an eddy or persistent easterly wind would need to push it onto the beaches.

The Florida Current feeds the Gulf Stream but how did Red Tide get into the Florida Current anyway?

The Loop Current channeled it out of the Gulf.

This flow of warm water travels into the Gulf of Mexico and loops back around toward the Florida Keys.

Red tide is always present in the Gulf of Mexico but the seasonal outbreaks vary in intensity.

It is not clear why red tide develops but the position of the Loop Current may play a role in amplifying the bloom.

When the Loop Current is in a northern position, it fosters growth of Karenia brevis organism which produces the harmful toxins that result in fish kills.

But when it stays to the south near the Dry Tortugas, deep-water nutrients get pushed toward the surface where other organisms use up those nutrients and essentially out-compete red tide algae.



