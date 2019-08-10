Roasting temperatures with a late start to thunderstorms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Thunderstorms develop late in the afternoon with activity lingering into the evening hours. The timing allows temperatures to soar into the upper 90s for several hours making the heat dangerous.

Due to the combination of hot temperatures and high humidities a Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 am to 5 pm. It will feel like 108° or higher which may cause heat stress during

outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

A 30% chance of rain should develop after 3 pm in areas west of Jacksonville and tend to drift south and southeast toward the coast by the early evening hours.

Today’s delayed thunderstorms could result in a late finish to rain especially

across southeast Georgia.

Don’t look for an end to the blistering heat soon. Heat advisory conditions will likely be issued again on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday’s higher 70% chance of rain means you could see a shorter duration to the heat but temperatures will be nearly just as hot.

Temps start next week in the mid 90s with lower 90s returning by Wednesday. Each day has at least a 50% or higher chance of rain.

Tropics stay asleep.



