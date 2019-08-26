Saltwater license-free fishing day Sept 7th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Try your hand at saltwater fishing Saturday, Sept. 7, without needing a saltwater fishing license. License-free fishing days are a great way for Florida residents and visitors to get out on the water and find out why Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World.

Locally, the tarpon bite has been good. Bull redfish and tripletail are starting to show, the tripletail seem to be on the small side. Flounder will pick up over the next month as well.

This day is part of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers each year. All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates. To learn more, click here. For fishing regulations and tips, click here.... To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

License-free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those who don't yet have a fishing license to experience fishing, take youth fishing, or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including both residents and non-residents.

All other rules such as seasons, bag and size limits apply.

License-free freshwater days

First consecutive Saturday and Sunday in April

Second consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June

License-free saltwater days

First consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June

First Saturday in September

Saturday following Thanksgiving

The saltwater waiver applies to any recreational harvest requiring a saltwater fishing license (e.g., crabbing, lobstering, scalloping, etc.) as well as fishing from shore or a boat. A snook or spiny lobster permit are also not required on these days.



