Slow moving storms set to flood more neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Flood Advisory for northwestern Flagler County and southern St. Johns County until 415 PM.

Slow moving storms have dropped one to two inches of rain and more is expected which could cause minor flooding in poor drainage areas around Bunnell, Saint Augustine Shores, Saint Augustine South, Espanola, Dupont Center and Elkton.

Storms will increase in coverage with the heaviest rain targeting Duval from 4-6 pm. Nearly all locations across NEFLA will get soaked into the evening with some rain weakening after 6 pm.

Thereafter heavy rain and storms will ease, however the lighter showers will possibly continue through 9 pm tonight.

Muggy and mostly cloudy conditions take over with temps in the mid to upper 70s overnight and Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday we reset then rain comes back into the forecast after 2 pm with a 70% chance of storms and heavy downpours into the evening. Skies start partly cloudy then mostly cloudy by afternoon with SW to SE winds 10-15 mph.

Monday-Tuesday through Friday… No changes with a copy and paste forecast:

Partly cloudy early followed by mostly cloudy skies with 70% chance of thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.