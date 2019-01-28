Snow over Jacksonville detected on Exact Track Radar

Red on radar is not a big storm this time but light rain. Melting snow above makes rain appear heavier than actual rainfall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Snow was falling through the sky over Jacksonville and you were just over a mile away from seeing it Monday morning.

While the snow showed up on radar, the only other way to see it was in an airplane at 7,000 ft.

That was the altitude for the low freezing level where the snowflakes melting once they passed into the warm air below.

The melting snowflakes made the radar display look very red, or stormy, despite the light rain which fell all day an night.

The film of meltwater around the frozen flakes tricked the radar into measuring very large raindrops.

Meteorologist call this bright banding a relatively rare phenomena in our area.

Bright banding is due to snow melting as it is falling aloft, with a film of water on the melting snowflake causing the radar to see it as a giant raindrop or small hail.

By the time it reaches the surface, the precipitation is a cold rain.

The radar, however, will overestimate precipitation in the bright banding areas, so will have to rely on observations.

Atmospheric sounding shows snow production zone where green and red lines intersect along and left of the 0°C dashed vertical line.





