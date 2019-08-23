JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Today will be steamy, hot and a bit parched.

This morning temperatures will cruise through the 80s with mostly sunny skies before hitting 90 at noon. Highs top out at 93 with a feels like temp of 97-100.

We will be dry today with low rain chances at 20% primarily targeting southern Georgia and north central inland Florida.

Sea Breeze sweeps clouds inland through the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

A tropical disturbance in the Straits of Florida will move north up the Gulf Stream with no noticeable impacts to us other than keeping rain chances suppressed today and Saturday at 20%.

It could become a Tropical Storm offshore Cape Hatteras Monday at which point moisture increases over Jacksonville in the systems wake boosting rain chances to 60-70% to start next week.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.