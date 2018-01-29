Storm Spotter training classes offered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Training through the National Weather Service Office in Jacksonville is offered for storm spotters. The Skywarn™ spotter program is a nationwide network of volunteers trained by the National Weather Service (NWS) to report significant weather. Anyone is welcome to participate.

According to the SKYWARN website, the United States is the most severe weather-prone country in the world. Each year, people in this country cope with an average of 10,000 thunderstorms, 5,000 floods, 1,200 tornadoes, and two landfalling hurricanes. Approximately 90% of all presidentially declared disasters are weather-related, causing around 500 deaths each year and nearly $14 billion in damage.

SKYWARN® is a National Weather Service (NWS) program developed in the 1960s that consists of trained weather spotters who provide reports of severe and hazardous weather to help meteorologists make life-saving warning decisions. Spotters are concerned citizens, amateur radio operators, truck drivers, mariners, airplane pilots, emergency management personnel, and public safety officials who volunteer their time and energy to report on hazardous weather impacting their community.

Although, NWS has access to data from Doppler radar, satellite, and surface weather stations, technology cannot detect every instance of hazardous weather. Spotters help fill in the gaps by reporting hail, wind damage, flooding, heavy snow, tornadoes and waterspouts. Radar is an excellent tool, but it is just that: one tool among many that NWS uses. We need spotters to report how storms and other hydrometeorological phenomena are impacting their area.

SKYWARN® spotter reports provide vital “ground truth” to the NWS. They act as our eyes and ears in the field. Spotter reports help our meteorologists issue timely, accurate, and detailed warnings by confirming hazardous weather detected by NWS radar. Spotters also provide critical verification information that helps improve future warning services. SKYWARN® Spotters serve their local communities by acting as a vital source of information when dangerous storms approach. Without spotters, NWS would be less able to fulfill its mission of protecting life and property.

The NWS's mission is to protect lives and property. When weather conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes are expected to develop, a severe thunderstorm or tornado WATCH is issued. A Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado WARNING is issued when severe weather has been reported by a Skywarn™ spotter or indicated by Doppler radar. Skywarn™ volunteers become the NWS's eyes and ears, helping to provide better weather watch and warning services.

The NWS and/or the local emergency management authorities may activate the Skywarn™ net whenever there is a threat of severe weather or the NWS issues a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch. In this case, information may be relayed through amateur radio repeaters. Localized events may be phoned directory to the NWS and/or local emergency management.

Skywarn™ reports are relayed from on the road, while at work, or at your home. It is important not to jeopardize your own safety while participating in Skywarn™.



Training is free and typically last about 2 hours. You’ll learn:

Basics of thunderstorm development

Fundamentals of storm structure

Identifying potential severe weather features

Information to report

How to report information

Basic severe weather safety

Here are the upcoming SKYWARN Storm Spotter training sessions locally:

Flagler County

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 from 6-8 pm

Flagler County Emergency Services

1769 E Moody Blvd # 3, Bunnell, FL 32110



Putnam County

Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 from 6-8 pm

Putnam County Emergency Operations Center

410 South State Road 19, Palatka, FL 32177



Clay County

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 from 6-8 pm

Clay County Emergency Management

2519 State Road 16 West

Green Cove Springs, FL 32043



Jeff Davis County

Monday, Mar 5, 2018 from 7-9pm

Jeff Davis County Fire Headquarters

31 Pat Dixon Rd, Hazlehurst, GA 31539



Nassau County

Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 from 6-8pm

Nassau County Emergency Operations Center

77150 Citizen's Circle, Yulee, FL



Ware County

Tuesday, Apr 3, 2018 from 6-8pm

Ware County Emergency Management Agency

3395 Harris Rd, Waycross, GA 31503



Nassau County

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018 from 6-8pm

Nassau County Emergency Operations Center

77150 Citizen's Circle, Yulee, FL



Marion County

Friday, Apr 27, 2018 from 6-8pm

Marion County Emergency Operations Center

692 NW 30th Ave, Ocala, FL 34475

