Strengthen your home: Hurricane Preparation Week Day 5

If you're in the path of a hurricane and you live in a storm surge evacuation zone, you may face a mandatory evacuation. If you live outside that zone, you may choose to ride out the storm at home. Either way, you want your home to be as secure as possible to prevent as much damage as you can.

Now is the time to make sure your home is in good repair and that you have the supplies you will need if you have to board up windows and doors during a storm.

Even if you live far from the coast, there are things you can do to make your home safer in any storm.

Keep the trees and shrubs on your property trimmed.

Repair gutters and clear them of debris.

Collect loose outdoor items, and bring in outdoor furniture.

Secure all windows and doors on your property.

Find a safe place for your vehicle.

