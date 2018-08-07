Subtropical Storm Debby forms in the North Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A weak, disorganized subtropical low briefly intensified into Subtropical Storm Debby at 11a.m. on Tuesday. This storm is in the North Atlantic, over a thousand miles from the Azores. Debby will be short-lived, fading into a depression tomorrow. Debby is also a fish storm- never making its way onto land.

At 11a.m, the center of Subtropical Storm Debby was located near latitude 38.9 North, longitude 48.5 West. The storm is moving toward the north near 16 mph,, and this general motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next 24 hours. A gradual turn to the northeast is anticipated thereafter.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Debby is forecast to dissipate in a couple of days. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 160 miles to the northeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.

The non-tropical low that NHC has been tracking over the North Atlantic for the past few days has developed subtropical characteristics and has been upgraded to subtropical storm status. The tropical-storm-force winds associated with Debby are well removed from the center as indicated by a recent satellite view and are occurring within a cyclonically curved band of moderate convection.



Although transition to a tropical cyclone is possible, no significant strengthening is anticipated since the cyclone will soon be moving over cool water and become fully embedded within a larger mid-latitude trough approaching from the west. Debby is expected to dissipate in about 48 hours or earlier.

The best estimate of the initial motion is toward the north or 355 degrees at 14 kt. The subtropical storm should continue on this general track with a decrease in forward speed for the next 24 hours or so and then turn to the northeast ahead of the trough, which will eventually absorb Debby.