Summer storms start the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Rain so far has targeted areas in Union, Bradford, southwestern Clay but showers are struggling to develop around Jacksonville and the coast.

Rain will increase in through sunset before tapering off through the evening.

The best locations for rain tonight will be southeast of Jacksonville across southern Clay, Putnam, and Flagler counties.compared to southeast Georgia.

Tonight scattered showers and storms fade but some may continue overnight at mainly isolated coverage for areas near I-75 toward early morning. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

This week expect highs in the low to mid 90s with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Red marks the spot for chance of tropical development Thursday in the Gulf.

Don’t expect much variation to this pattern for the work week unless a tropical system develops in the Gulf which could reduce our wet spell by pulling dry air our way by the weekend.

Louisiana or Florida’s panhandle may be impacted by the system Thursday into Saturday if any development occurs over the eastern Gulf this week.

