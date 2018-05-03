Swarms of midge bugs return

Adult blind mosquitoes usually only live up to 7 days but the nusance can last from April to November with a peak in summer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Swarms of blind mosquitoes are coming out of lakes and ponds looking for love.

This is the time of year when non biting mosquitoes called midges or blind mosquitoes surface from ponds, retention reservoirs and lakes after hatching from eggs laid on the mud bottom.

Clouds of bugs spend a few days looking to mate before the die. They are attracted to white surfaces including walls and bright light at night but can be found under shady leaves during the day.

The population between April and November are highest and the swarms have increased due to more pollution in ponds and lakes along with nutrient overload coming from fertilizers and grass clippings.

Spraying can temporary reduce airborne midges but has no impact on submerged larvae.

Chemically treating the water with pellets that regulate growth can prevent larvae from developing into the adult stage but this is expensive and could adversely effect the ecosystem.

Bass and brim are effective in eating the insects after hatching but need to be stocked with 500 fingerlings per acre.

You may consider planting aquatic plants that improve the waterfront such as pickerelweed or soft rush since they help remove excess nutrients that feed midge larvae.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.