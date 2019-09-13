TGIF! Friday The 13th Forecast

Next 10 days with Humberto around Jacksonville on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - TGIF! It's Friday the 13th and tonight we will see a full moon! A little spooky as we watch a slowly developing tropical storm. Gulp! The full moon rises at 7:41 p.m. and our weather will be very pleasant, especially at area beaches where the view will be rather spectacular.

Meanwhile, here comes a tropical system. The biggest impact this system will have on Jacksonville, Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida will be from RAIN. Potentially, lots of rain for the coastal areas.

Based upon the latest track from the National Hurricane Center we can expect direct impacts from what will be Humberto by late Saturday. Rainfall will be the heaviest early Sunday through early Monday.

Until then...

Friday and much of Saturday (especially through the morning hours) will be under partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, with warm temperatures and a few passing, yet brief downpours. Friday's high will be around 90° with feel-like temperatures in the mid-upper 90s.

Friday and Saturday looking pretty ok! Just some scattered passing coastal downpours.

Actually, that suggests, Friday the 13th will be a pretty nice day.

You should enjoy it, as once the tropical system gets to Jacksonville on Sunday it is likely to hang around the area for days.

Humberto will impact our area through Tuesday.

Next 10 days with Humberto around Jacksonville on Sunday

