Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a dry start, Saturday will ultimately produce isolated showers and storms. Highs will be near 90° to the lower 90s with heat indices 100°-105°. Today's storms will move from west to east during in the late afternoon and through the evening hours.

A few storms and showers could linger through midnight for the coastal areas with mainly dry conditions overnight. Locally heavy rainfall is possible from storms today and a few storms could become strong with downbursts the main threat.

For the second-half of the weekend, the same moist and unstable southwest flow in place today will lead to scattered to numerous afternoon and evening storms. The storms will develop along an active west coast sea breeze which will move northeast to the east coast where some storms may linger into the evening.

Marine Forecast: Surface ridge will remain to the south the next few days which will continue offshore flow. Daily sea breezes will shift winds to the southeast near the coast in the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more frequent each day, with greater coverage early next week. Wind speeds will be mostly 10+ mph with sea heights 2 to 3 feet.

Rip Currents: Low Risk through the weekend.

