Tornados from T.S. Nestor damage homes in southwest

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Tornados spawned by Nestor damaged dozens of homes in southwest Florida Saturday, according to police agencies.

The Cape Coral Police Department said in a statement that about dozen homes were damaged Saturday morning by a possible tornado, some severely. No injuries were reported.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a tornado damaged about a dozen homes and a school near Lakeland but no serious injuries were reported.

However, the storm spared an area of the Florida Panhandle devastated one year ago by Hurricane Michael.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.