Tropical Depression 15 forms off of the coast of Africa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center (NHC,) began issuing advisories on a low pressure system 512 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde isalnds at 5p.m. on Monday. Using satellite imagery they estimate maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

TD 15 is moving to the northwest at 8 mph and that forward motion and speed is anticipated for the next few days, bringing the system further out over the Atlantic.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. However, interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should closely monitor the progress of the depression since a Tropical Storm Warning may be required for portions of the islands later tonight or early Tuesday.



The depression is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across the Cabo Verde Islands, with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches in the higher terrain, especially across the eastern portion of the islands. This rainfall may cause flash flooding and mudslides.

At 5p.m, the center of newly formed Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 13.2 North, longitude 20.2 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to pass over or near the eastern Cabo Verde Islands on Tuesday, and pass near the central portion of those islands Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by early Tuesday

morning. Rapid weakening is forecast to begin by Wednesday morning when the cyclone will be moving away from the Cabo Verde Islands.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

