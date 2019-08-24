Tropical Depression forms over the Atlantic Ocean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tropical Depression #5 has formed thousands of miles East of the Lesser Antilles. This system is expected slowly increase in strength and become a tropical storm later today or tonight. It would then be named Dorian.

The National Hurricane Center is very aggressively making this a tropical storm by Sunday morning and a hurricane by early Tuesday morning.

Forecast models are not as aggressive in developing this system and most develop it rapidly into a tropical storms, but then weaken the system as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. They may change their tune later. Remember, it is easier to forecast a tropical systems track than its intensity.

Meanwhile, closer to our coast. Invest 98L is very slowly becoming more organized. At least another 24-36 hours away from becoming a tropical depression or storm. This system is nearly a depression now, but will need more westerly winds on the southern side of the system before being declared. Hurricane Hunters will be investigating this system and the NHC will act from there.

Forecast models take this system into the Atlantic Ocean, with the European Forecast Model suggesting it will become a hurricane in about 4 days. It would be well east of Cape Cod, MA by that time. The GFS is somewhat weaker, slower and maintains a weak tropical storms about the same time period.

