Tropical Trouble just off the Florida Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Surface winds have shifted westerly and northwesterly over Cuba, this strongly suggests a circulation center has formed. The circulation center is located near Nassau, Bahamas.

The associated thunderstorms are not well organized so only slow development should be expected.

As of 2 p.m., the NHC gives it a 10% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 2 days. They give it a 30% chance of developing over the next 5 days.

Based upon current trends in the satellite presentation, the NHC will likely really increase these probabilities. Their next update is at 8 pm.

IMHO, we will have at least a tropical depression by tomorrow (Friday) evening.

I base this upon the ease in which the NHC classified the hybrid sub-tropical system into Chantal, they should be comfortable making this at least a tropical depression. ;)

