UF launches tool for hurricane preparation, recovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Floridians preparing for the next Hurricane Irma can visit the University of Florida’s new disaster website for quick tips, videos and more on how to deal with a natural disaster.

Experts encourage users to bookmark the new site, disaster.ifas.ufl.edu, for quick access.

“We’ve integrated all our disaster resources so people could find everything in one place, all online. You can even use it from your smart phone, which can be very useful if you lose power during a storm,” said Angie Lindsey, assistant professor of family, youth and community sciences in UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Lindsey represents UF in the Extension Disaster Education Network, which connects disaster educators at Land Grant universities throughout the U.S.

“This new site presents credible, science-based information that can help you and your family stay safe during and after a disaster,” she said.

Current topics to explore include selecting storm resistant trees, which non perishable foods to include in your hurricane supplies, and how to prepare for a power outage.

The site includes:

An updated UF/IFAS Extension Disaster Handbook

Tip sheets on preparing your home, farm, boat and more

How-to videos and infographics

The latest blog posts by UF/IFAS faculty on disaster preparation

A directory of UF/IFAS Extension county offices.

