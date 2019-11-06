W-i-n-d-s-day as skies clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Winds shift, blowing in drier weather / sunshine for many, but along the Coast? A different story, where St. Johns and Flagler counties will continue to see waves of clouds and maybe a few sprinkles possible on Wednesday.

Those winds will be almost, but not quite enough, to call it a W-i-n-d-s-day.

Small craft advisory for gusty winds and building seas and surf...

Coastal winds will gust between 17-25 mph. There is a Small Craft Advisory for area Beaches and offshore. Surf will be building, up tp 5' and offshore seas may reach 6'. Rip current risk will be high as well. Only strong surfers should consider going into the surf .

So, if beaches are likely to see somewhat blustery and potentially dangerous surf, what about inland locations?

Grab your sunglasses.

Sun returns with building breezes...

Yep, sunshine returns! Partly cloudy and breezy conditions will allow inland temperatures to reach 80°.

Sounds nice! And it will be...

Troubling clouds and then some rain rolls back into the forecast starting late Thursday into early Friday.

That will be followed by a classic November chill down into this weekend.

More on this as we get closer.

10-Day Forecast

