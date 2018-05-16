Watch one of the nation's largest bass fishing tournaments benefiting Wolfson Childrens Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Competitive bass fishermen and casual anglers alike will compete on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the 29th Annual Wolfson Children’s Hospital Bass Tournament. What has grown into the nation’s second-largest bass fishing tournament takes place each year in Palatka, Florida, the “Bass Capital of the World,” to benefit patients of Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The tournament draws a range of anglers, from novice to professional, and it has grown every year, thanks to generous sponsors and participants who contributed $250,000 to Wolfson Children’s Hospital last year and more than $4 million total. Last year’s tournament drew 688 registered boats, 1,376 fishermen, and more than a hundred volunteers and supporters who enjoy the tournament and three days of activities associated with it.

Prior to the main event on May 19, the Annual Lads and Lasses Bass Tournament will be held on Thursday, May 17, 2018, and the Annual VIP and Friends Bass Tournament will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018, from safe light until 3 pm.

A drawing will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the tournament’s final weigh-in event for a 21-foot, fully rigged 2017 Bullet 21XRD with Boatmate trailer and Mercury 225 Pro XS motor valued at over $56,000. A door prize drawing will also add excitement with the chance to win $5,000 in prizes.

For full details and to enter the bass boat drawing, click here...



“Participating in any event that supports Wolfson Children’s Hospital is an honor,” said Tournament Chairman Brian Seay of Miller Electric in Jacksonville. “Watching this tournament grow over the years and become such a successful fundraiser for our area’s only children’s hospital has been incredibly fulfilling. I’m so thankful to be part of it, and to know that we are making a difference in the lives of children.”

Generous donors and community fundraising events like the Bass Tournament are what give Wolfson Children’s Hospital the ability to continue our not-for-profit mission to provide outstanding care to every