Weather Authority Alert Day Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday is a Weather Authority Alert Day for a round of disruptive storms that will sweep through our area during the afternoon and early evening hours. We have the potential for severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. The primary concern is the leading edge of the squall line, which has the potential to produce damaging wind gusts between 50-70 mph.

The timing of the system will be mid day to late afternoon. The storms will push into our I-75 areas between 10am and 11am. The storms will push through Ware, Brantley, Baker, Gilchrist, Hamilton, and Suwanee counties between 11am to noon. Expect the storms to be in Glynn, Camden, Nassau, western Duval, Bradford, northwestern Clay, and Alachua counties between 1-2p.m. The storms will be in Duval, Clay, St Johns, Putnam and Flagler counties between 2-3p.m. The storms will be pushing offshore and in Southern St Johns, Southern Putnam, and Flagler counties between 4-5p.m.

Friday will start out quiet and cloudy, with temperatures around 70°. Even aside from the winds expected with thunderstorms, it will be windy all day. Expect sustained winds around 20-25 mph out of the south with gusts of wind between 30-35 mph. The winds will peak between 8am and 3pm.

Before the storms sweep through our temperatures will warm into the mid 80s for daytime highs. The fast moving storms will produce one to two inches of rain area wide, which is much needed after the last few dry weeks. The rainfall rates may produce localized minor flooding and ponding of water on the raodways.

