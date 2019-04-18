Ware County schools closed Friday due to threat of storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Due to the chance of high winds, tornadic activity, downed trees and power outages as a strong cold front passes Friday, the Ware County School District has closed all schools and its central office for the day.

Staff will not be required to report to school.

"Safety remains our top priority. Please like and share this message to help us get the word out," Ware County posted on its Facebook page Friday.

Glynn County has rescheduled all athletic and extracurricular activities Friday.

"Depending on the timing and severity of the storm, there’s a potential for a delay of dismissal for tomorrow afternoon to ensure our students, families, and employees are off the road when this storm could likely be at its strongest," according to Glynn County's Facebook page.

So far, there's no indication that other Southeast Georgia districts plan to close Friday.

News4Jax chief meteorologist John Gaughan has called Friday a Weather Authority Alert Day as a round of disruptive storms will sweep across WJXT's viewing area.

The primary concern is the leading edge of the squall line, which has the potential to produce damaging wind gusts between 50-70 mph.

The system will be felt first in midmorning in South Central Georgia and the Suwannee Valley. Expect the storms to be in Glynn, Camden, Nassau, western Duval, Bradford, northwestern Clay and Alachua counties between 1-2 p.m. The storms will be in Duval, Clay, St Johns, Putnam and Flagler counties between 2-3 p.m. The storms will be pushing offshore between 4-5 p.m.

More details; not everyone to see severe storms

Not everyone is going to see severe weather. They will be scattered and a number of people who will see just a brief shower and maybe hear a rumble of thunder.

Yet it is highly likely we will be under a severe thunderstorm watch. Remember, watches mean watch for the possibility of severe weather. A warning means that we are tracking severe weather.

Expect the Storm Prediction Center to issue a severe thunderstorm watch and possibly a tornado watch around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has already announced that the greater Jacksonville area will be under an enhanced area of severe weather potential Friday. Their scale is five color-coded possibilities, Enhanced is in the middle of how confident they are that there will be severe thunderstorms and/or tornadoes.

Enhanced may only be in the middle of the confidence levels the Storm Prediction Center has to offer, but for the Southeast U.S. this is actually on the high side for what we typically see.

"I have found a great indicator of the type of severe weather we are likely to see, is on the Storm Prediction web site. Their archived reports. Yesterday (Thursday) they showed mostly large hail across the Southern Plains, yes there were a few tornadoes, but mainly hail and high wind reports," Gaughan said.

So far, with this storm system we are seeing a lot of hail reports.

Timing is always a challenge, especially in the afternoon and evening hours, with an approaching squall line of storms. Often these will begin to break up just as they reach I-75 (typically, they travel west to east.) As they break-up, sea breeze storm develops along I-95 and quickly explode into severe thunderstorms. This has the effect of bringing in the rain and storms sooner than just tracking the line of storms. Forecast models have this type of timing for now, subject to change.

Line of storms along a cold front will be in the I-75 area west of well Jacksonville at 12 noon.

At this time, it appears the worst of the storms will be mid-afternoon (2-4 p.m.)

