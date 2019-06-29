Weekend of rain

JACKOSNVILLE, Fla - Storms are filling in as the remainder of the day looks soggy.



A line of thunderstorms that flared up around Duval and across the St. Johns River will move westward toward I-75 into the evening.



Rain will also move in from the coast and become steady as southeast winds pushes the batch of showers up from the south. Rain chance is 60% up to the evening.



Some storms may produce locally heavy rain over 2 inches.



The clouds break the big heat keeping temps near the coast in the low 80s where high temps will be held in the mid/upper 80s inland.



After 6 pm much of the heavier rain and storm activity will push to the west of Jacksonville and west of Highway 301, with only a few scattered showers possible through the evening across Duval and St. Johns.



Sunday starts a decrease in rain potential down to 50% but the real dry air returns next week as a smothering ridge of high pressure returns.



This will result in another heat wave with highs in the upper 90s and a few inland locations could reach 100°.



Suppressed rain chances will offer only isolated storms through the work week along with a dry steamy 4th of July.



