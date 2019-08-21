While Chantal swirls in the deep Atlantic, something lurks to our south

While Chantal swirls well away from any land interaction in the deep Atlantic, an area of low pressure is developing near the Bahamas and could bring more tropical rain to Florida, Georgia.

From the National Hurricane Center: An area of disturbed weather located over the central and northwestern Bahamas is producing disorganized showers andthunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible overthe next several days at it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the southeastern United States. Formation chance through 48 hours - 0 percent. Formation chance through 5 days - 20 percent.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.