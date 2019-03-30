Wonderful weekend weather just before another nor'easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sure was an awesome finish to the work week. Friday evening was mild and dry with just a light onshore evening breeze. This morning (Saturday) will start off very similarly with temperatures kicking off in the low 50s inland to around 60° from downtown Jacksonville to the beaches.

Sunscreen and watch out for rip currents and then the mini-nor'easter Monday & Tuesday

Don't forget the sunscreen and watch out for rip currents.

Although this will be the best beach weekend we have seen so far this year, there will be some typical issues, including too much sun and too much wave action. The UV index for Jacksonville Beach will be a 7 today and an 8 for tomorrow, in other words, the UV (Ultraviolet) index will be high. So don't forget to wear sunscreen! Rip currents are fading from the nor'easter (remember the winds gusting to 40 mph??) and yet a few remain, so keep you children close to the Life Guard stands along area beaches.

With the sunshine and lighter winds, temperatures will be pleasant enough. Daytime highs will be around 1 p.m. at the beach and top out around 75°. A cooler sea breeze will push onshore during the evening hours and evening temperatures will cool into the upper 60s. Meanwhile downtown and up and down I-95, will see afternoon highs around 80°.

Sunday will be 2/3rds perfect.

Super sunny morning along with warm southwesterly winds will pump up our temperatures into the mid 80s. Even the beaches will see warm temperatures. Surf should relax as well, which will make Sunday a great beach day until about 3 p.m. Highs will be from 80-86°

Sunday evening will see scattered showers and thundershowers, most will be brief and mostly in Georgia. The Peach state may see rainfall amounts around 1/2".

Nor'easter arrives Sunday night into Monday morning.

Nor'easter next week will be more wet and less wind than the last nor'easter we had...

Monday will be wet and breezy. Widespread showers ahead of a cold front will make for a wet start to the work week. Temperatures will be chilly, starting in the low 50s and only making it into the upper 60s for a daytime high. The rain chances peak late Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday starts out in the chilly low 50s with showers. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 60s as the rain winds down.

Wednesday will be breezy and sunny, with chilly morning temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the cool low 70s. Expect northeasterly winds around 15 mph.

The mild temperatures return Thursday and Friday, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

10-Day Forecast

