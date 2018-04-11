Parade of Homes TV Special

Nestled in St Johns County, between Dixie Highway and the Atlantic Ocean, Nocatee is one of Florida’s most desirable places to live.

From April 14th to the 29th, you can discover 91 spectacular homes, and see why so many families are choosing Nocatee for their Florida lifestyle during the Parade of Homes!

The Northeast Florida Builders Association, WJXT, and WCWJ Television have teamed up to produce a one-hour special feature.

Get a glimpse of some of the homes you can find during the event and discover what NEFBA is doing for the Community. Tune in and find out how to become a part of what is happening in Nocatee!

AIR DATES:

Also, download the News4Jax App on your Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV device and watch the show on-demand!