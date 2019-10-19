Burt Reynolds' Trans Am seized by US marshals, up for auction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In a bizarre twist of events, the 1978 Pontiac Trans Am made famous and owned by Burt Reynolds himself is up for auction after the muscle car and about 150 other vehicles were seized by the U.S. marshals.

According to a release from the marshals, the cars were seized from a federal civil case involving the owners of a defunct solar company in the Easter District of California.

"It is rare for the U.S. Marshals to hold an auction of such a stunning collection of vehicles," said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Lasha Boyden with the Sacramento Office of the U.S. Marshals. "We've got classic 1960s Ford Mustangs, 1990s Humvees, a 1960 Austin-Healey, and even a 1978 Pontiac Trans Am that was owned by Burt Reynolds as a memento of the car he drove in the movie ‘Smokey and the Bandit.'"

The auction will be held at Apple Towing on North Pioneer Avenue in Woodland, California at 12 p.m. EST on Oct. 26. A total of 149 classic, luxury and performance cars will be auctioned.

The auction will be simulcast on the Apple Auctioneering Company's website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.