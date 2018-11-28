LA Auto Show: Jeep's new pickup unveiled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's was long awaited by many Jeep fans, and after 26 years, the manufacturer on Wednesday introduced a pickup truck that looks a whole lot like the timeless and iconic Wrangler.

The Gladiator, which the automaker touts as "the most capable midsize pickup truck ever" might just be the Jeep 4x4 pickup you've always wanted.

According to Truck Trends, the new Jeep's frame is 31 inches longer than the Wrangler Unlimited (the four-door model). The Gladiator also gets beefier axles and brakes. 33-inch tires and an off-road suspension are unique to the truck.

A six-speed manual comes standard with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, which delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. An eight-speed automatic is optional.

Diesel lovers might want to wait a year. In 2020, the Gladiator will have an available 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6, which packs 260 horses with 442 lb.-ft. of torque.

It's the first time Jeep has made a pickup since the Comanche. That ended production in 1992.

The move makes since as the Wrangler's appeal seems to be growing. According to USA Today, sales of the Wrangler are up 25 percent within the first 10 months of 2018.

