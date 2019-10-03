Finally? Publix shopping center coming to San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Publix store could soon be coming to East San Marco -- a project 17 years in the making.

A block away from San Marco Square a lot owned by Regency Centers sits empty. But it could soon be home to retail shops, restaurants and a 30,000-sqaure-foot Publix.

The San Marco Preservation Society is hosting a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Southside Baptist Church to discuss the latest news on the long-planned shopping center on the corner of Hendricks Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard.

One San Marco resident, who didn't give a name, loves the possibility of the land being developed.

"We've been waiting on it for a long time," the person said. "It will simply improve the area. It'll be a little higher density, but it will be good for it."

Hajir Aldaod also supports the development.

"I think it is a good opinion to open Publix and more stores or restaurants here since this will offer more job opportunities for the people and for the people who live in San Marco," Aldaod said. "They don't have to drive all that way to get their groceries. They can just go grab their groceries."

But not all San Marco residents are behind the development.

"This is a historic area, and I have always loved it for all the old buildings. I just can't see a Publix being here," Patricia Botz said.

Botz said the convenience isn't worth the cost to the area's character.

"We go off Philips Highway, either Beach or we go to Atlantic to Harvey's," Botz said. "I just can't see a grocery chain here."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Publix said, "We executed a lease several years ago, and we're committed to San Marco."

At one point, apartments were part of the plan, but that has since been nixed. It's unclear at this time whether apartments will be incorporated back into any plans.

Officials in attendance at the town hall meeting will be able to answer questions. The meeting is open to the public.

