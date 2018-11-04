The Pavilion at Durbin Park set to open this week

DURBIN CREEK, Fla. - Three large shopping centers, totaling 4.5 million square feet of retail space, will soon open in St. Johns County. The first of three big-box stores will open this week at The Pavilion at Durbin Park.

Walmart will be the first store to open on Wednesday, followed by other major retailers, office space, multifamily homes and hotels at the new complex.

Durbin Park is located off State Road 9B on the Race Track Road Connection and will be built in phases.

Once the project is completed, residents who live in Northern St. Johns County will no longer need to drive to Duval County for shopping, dining or entertainment.

The Durbin Park Center will consist of up to 2.4 million square feet in the Pavilion, 1.7 million square feet in SilverLeaf and 450,000 square feet in Beachwalk, according to our news partner, The Jacksonville Daily Record.

The project is being developed by the companies Gate Petroleum and Gatlin Development. The partners refer to the center as being super-regional and mixed-use.

When the project is complete, the retail space at Durbin Park will be larger than the retail space at the hugely popular St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville.

