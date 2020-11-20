TGIF! With a little luck skies will clear out late Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Waves of light to, on occasion, moderate downpours have slowly faded over Duval County. Waking up Friday morning with more of the same, a mix bag of sunshine and clouds with breezy, cool conditions.

Doesn’t sound like the best of starts to the second best day of the week (Friday) but there will be brighter times than what we saw on Thursday.

Keep your umbrella nearby. Not just on Friday, but for the next three days.

Morning wake-up lows will be highly varied, from around 50° in inland areas to nearly 70° around St. Augustine.

Saturday and Sunday will be much of the same, partly cloudy, breezy and warm conditions. Morning lows around 60° (mild) and afternoon highs hovering around 75°.

Not a washout weekend. Sunday will have the greater chances of a brief downpour and that could happen during the game on Sunday.

With a little luck we should see clearing skies later Friday, around sundown and this maybe all we need to get a chance view of the ISS and Starlink 13BM which is deploying mini satellites. This will take place around 6:12 PM.

We will have more on this later in the day Friday (weather permitting).