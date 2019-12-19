Be a part of the Jacksonville Image Awards
Graham Media Group presents the 1st Annual Jacksonville Image Awards, a celebration of African American leaders in the Jacksonville community who have achieved greatness and inspired it in others.
The Jacksonville Image Awards is a 3 Phase initiative starting in early January 2020 with nominations and voting on News4JAX.com and culminating on February 29, 2020 with a Gala Awards Event at the RITZ Theatre & Museum.
Would you like to be apart of the Jacksonville Image Awards? We are looking for supporters, sponsors and vendors to participate.
- Sponsors are an integral part of the Jacksonville Image Awards! Sponsors will receive naming rights to a category and a customized marketing plan.
- Supports of the Jacksonville Image Awards can congratulate nominees with an ad in the program and on News4JAX.com.
- Vendors can participate by providing in-kind products or services to support the event. Signage, credits and promotional opportunities will be provided to match the in-kind donation. Examples of vendors we are looking for are:
- Flowers
- Photography
- Printing
- Linen
- Swag
- etc.
If you are interested in being apart of the Jacksonville Image Awards, please fill out the form below and a representative from WJXT/WCWJ will contact you.
