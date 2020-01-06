Jacksonville boasts a hot lineup of travel and outdoor deals this week

Looking to get some fresh air?

From private sailing lessons to kayak rentals, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

71% Off Private Sailing Lesson for Two

From the Sailboat Club deal description:

During a two-hour lesson, accredited instructors teach hands-on sailing techniques in waters frequented by manatees and ospreys.

Where: The Sailboat Club, 12752 San Jose Blvd.

Price: $87 (71% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 60% Off Kayak Rental or Paddleboard Lesson

From the All Wet Sports deal description:

Once comfortable, guides show paddlers proper technique on the waters of Big Pottsburg Creek amid sea life including manatees, ospreys, turtles, eagles and egrets.

Where: All Wet Sports, 8550 Beach Blvd.

Price: $16 (60% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 24% Off Fly Tour at Jax Beach Aviation

From the Jax Beach Aviation deal description:

Participants of the flight can enjoy beautiful views of the Jacksonville area watched from up above.

Where: Jax Beach Aviation, Craig Air Center, 855-1 St. Johns Bluff Road N

Price: $99 (23% discount off regular price); $126 (24% discount off regular price); $149 (23% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.