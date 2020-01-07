Jacksonville to host a variety of performing and visual arts events this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Jacksonville this week, from a Pulitzer Prize-nominated story to painting classes.

Love Letters

Calling all theatre fans! Check out this Pulitzer Prize-nominated story. It chronicles a lifelong friendship between Andy and Melissa that begins with birthday thank-you notes and summer camp postcards.

When: Thursday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.

Where: 12000 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246

Price: $40-$61

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 47% Off at Champaint 777

Create your own watercolor painting while enjoying complimentary wine and live jazz. Optional buffet available.

Where: 11876 Atlantic Blvd., Greater Arlington

Price: $34 (47 percent discount off regular price) - Class for One; $75.50 (41 percent discount off regular price) - Class for Two

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to your 35% Off Art Classes at Art League of Jacksonville

Classes designed to suit every level of proficiency aiming to provide useful skills like drawing, sculpture and printmaking

Where: 4327 Kerle St., Northwest Jacksonville

Price: $42.50 (29 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 40% Off Art Activities

If you've got budding artists in your family, enroll them in the drawing class or paint club for kids. Students develop their creativity and art skills with guidance from experienced instructors.

Where: 9898 Lantern St., Regency

Price: $20 (33 percent discount off regular price) - Art Club for Two Weeks

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 20% Off Painting and Sample Classes at The Winey Wench

Sip on wine while learning to paint your own masterpiece. Take advantage of this deal, which includes paint, easel and other supplies. Open to adults 21 and over.

Where: 10300 Southside Blvd., Avenues

Price: $25 (16 percent discount off regular price) - Class for One

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

