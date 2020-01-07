Jacksonville to host a variety of performing and visual arts events this week
Love Letters
Calling all theatre fans! Check out this Pulitzer Prize-nominated story. It chronicles a lifelong friendship between Andy and Melissa that begins with birthday thank-you notes and summer camp postcards.
Where: 12000 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246
Price: $40-$61
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 47% Off at Champaint 777
Create your own watercolor painting while enjoying complimentary wine and live jazz. Optional buffet available.
Price: $34 (47 percent discount off regular price) - Class for One; $75.50 (41 percent discount off regular price) - Class for Two
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Up to your 35% Off Art Classes at Art League of Jacksonville
Classes designed to suit every level of proficiency aiming to provide useful skills like drawing, sculpture and printmaking
Price: $42.50 (29 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Up to 40% Off Art Activities
If you've got budding artists in your family, enroll them in the drawing class or paint club for kids. Students develop their creativity and art skills with guidance from experienced instructors.
Price: $20 (33 percent discount off regular price) - Art Club for Two Weeks
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Up to 20% Off Painting and Sample Classes at The Winey Wench
Sip on wine while learning to paint your own masterpiece. Take advantage of this deal, which includes paint, easel and other supplies. Open to adults 21 and over.
Price: $25 (16 percent discount off regular price) - Class for One
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
