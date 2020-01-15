4 ways to make the most of your week in Jacksonville

From a kick-off celebration for Walk MSto an art exhibition, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Walk MS Team Captain Kick-off From the event description: We are so excited for Walk MS 2020, and we hope you are too. Come and join other team captains as we kick off Walk MS with networking, idea sharing and downright fun! All team captains are welcome. Large teams to small teams, corporate to friends and family, let us thank YOU for all you do to help create a world free of MS while setting goals that will make Walk MS 2020 the biggest and best year yet! When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans United Craft Brewery, 8999 Western Way, #104

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Transcendental Meditation Introductory Talk From the event description: The TM technique is a simple, natural, effortless procedure that is scientifically proven to reduce stress, maximize mental clarity and improve health. This talk provides all the information you need to make an informed decision about learning the TM technique. It includes the first three steps of the seven-step program to learn. When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Southeast Library—Room A, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Getting Paid to Talk: An Intro to Professional Voice Overs From the event description: While it started as a small community with limited opportunities, today the world of Voice Over has expanded into what might best be described as a Universe of Opportunity. Whether you've been told you have a great voice, use effective communication in a current profession, or perhaps you’re eager to start down an exciting road with developing possibilities...this workshop is a great first step for anyone interested in learning about the growing field of voice over. When: Thursday, Jan. 16, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Homewood Suites by Hilton Jacksonville-South/St. Johns Ctr., 10434 Mid Town Parkway

Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Lunch and Learn: Kedgar Volta From the event description: Meet Project Atrium artist, Kedgar Volta, and enjoy a luncheon with him catered by the MOCA Cafe. Learn more about his journey as an artist, and take a private tour of his exhibition, The Fragility of the Promise. When: Friday, Jan. 17, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville, 333 N. Laura St.

Admission: $25 (MOCA Member); $30 (Non-Member)

