Jacksonville hosting multiple MLK Day breakfasts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second year in a row, there will be more than one Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in Jacksonville to celebrate the mission of the holiday’s namesake.

Despite similar schedules, organizers of both events told News4Jax they view it as a positive to have multiple opportunities to honor the civil rights pioneer who pursued social justice peacefully.

One event is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Empowerment Breakfast, which will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Hyatt Regency. It’s sponsored by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the Urban League and NAACP. News4Jax anchor Melanie Lawson will emcee the event and Martin Luther King III will deliver the keynote remarks.

Former Mayor Alvin Brown said he looks forward to hearing from Dr. King’s son, who’s following in his father’s footsteps with the goal of making the world a better place.

“You have a lot of people in this great city who remember his dad, so seeing the son come here and participate in the holiday to honor his father, it’s significant to those who have been involved in the struggle for civil rights,” Brown told News4Jax.

The second breakfast, put together by the City of Jacksonville and sponsored by Florida Blue, will be held around the same time at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Doors are set to open at 7 a.m. and attendees will hear from Mayor Lenny Curry, along with Coach Ken Carter whose life inspired the 2005 film “Coach Carter.”

Like Brown, Curry said having multiple commemorative breakfasts gives people options on where they want to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.

“To the extent that everyone’s together at one breakfast, I would love that,” the mayor said. “there was more than one breakfast that was happening before I was in office.”

Brown said having multiple celebrations for the occasion is a sign of progress in Jacksonville.

“It speaks to a city that is growing and maturing, and shows we can do more than one thing,” he said. “And if you look at other cities, they have other breakfasts. So I think it’s great, I think it’s positive.”

Tickets to both events are $40 each. To learn more about the Community Empowerment Breakfast, click here. Details about the city’s event are available here.