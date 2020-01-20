Museum filled with historic race and collector cars opens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A museum filled with more than three dozen iconic race and collector cars opened Monday afternoon in Jacksonville.

The Brumos Collection’s 35,000-square-foot interactive museum on San Pablo Road South gives a look at racing and automotive history.

The collection of hand-picked, historically acclaimed vehicles includes:

1914 Peugeot L45: It features the world’s first dual overhead camshaft engines -- the ancestors of all high-performance engines to follow.

1923 Miller 122 Grand Prix: Driven by Bugatti racer Count Louis Zborowski, this is considered one of the most complete surviving Millers.

1972 Porsche 917-10: A Can-Am Racer powered by a twin-turbocharged engine that’s capable of 200-plus mph speeds at 1100 horsepower.

1979 Porsche 935: The final evolution of the legendary 911 Carrera as introduced by Brumos Racing in 1973, it boasts a 700-plus horsepower, twin-turbo racer capable of speeds exceeding 200 mph.

Click here for ticket information and volunteer opportunities.