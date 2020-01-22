Food and drink events are hot in Jacksonville this week
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Jacksonville this week. From pie-making to gluten-free vegetarian dishes, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.
Up to 52% Off Pie-Making at Natasha's Sweets
Learn how to make sweet potato pie from a life-long baker. In this class, she shares her passion, style and culinary tips through tasty winter creations.
Price: $30-$52
Up to 48% Off Cooking Classes at Raja Indian Spices
Calling all cooking enthusiasts! In Arpita's cooking class, learn how to shake, whisk and blend sauce ingredients like a pro. You'll whip up some yummy gluten-free vegetarian dishes.
Price: $45-$165
Up to 50% Off Chocoholic Tour and Tasting at Sweet Pete's
Chocolate fans, unite on this tour! You get to taste at least four types of chocolate and create your own chocolate bar. Includes a recipe card for Sweet Pete's signature home-made fudge sauce.
Price: $10-$40
