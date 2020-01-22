Food and drink events are hot in Jacksonville this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Jacksonville this week. From pie-making to gluten-free vegetarian dishes, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Up to 52% Off Pie-Making at Natasha's Sweets

From the Natasha's Sweets deal description:

Learn how to make sweet potato pie from a life-long baker. In this class, she shares her passion, style and culinary tips through tasty winter creations.

Where: 6859 Lenox Ave., Southwest Jacksonville

Price: $30-$52

Up to 48% Off Cooking Classes at Raja Indian Spices

From the Raja Indian Spices deal description:

Calling all cooking enthusiasts! In Arpita's cooking class, learn how to shake, whisk and blend sauce ingredients like a pro. You'll whip up some yummy gluten-free vegetarian dishes.

Where: 5111 Baymeadows Road, Brierwood

Price: $45-$165

Up to 50% Off Chocoholic Tour and Tasting at Sweet Pete's

From the Sweet Pete's deal description:

Chocolate fans, unite on this tour! You get to taste at least four types of chocolate and create your own chocolate bar. Includes a recipe card for Sweet Pete's signature home-made fudge sauce.

Where: 400 N. Hogan St., Downtown Jacksonville

Price: $10-$40

