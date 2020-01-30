Brio Tuscan Grille closes doors at Markets at Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been serving Northern Italian-style food in Jacksonville since 2012, but on Thursday, News4Jax learned Brio Tuscan Grille has stopped serving customers at the Markets at Town Center.

A search on the company’s website shows the Jacksonville location has been removed, though many other locations still remain across Central and South Florida. Brio first opened its doors in August 2012.

As reported by the Florida Times Union, the restaurant’s last day of service was Jan. 24. The newspaper wrote that Brio’s closing occurred on the same week chef Tom Gray opened Prati Italia in his former Moxie Kitchen + Cocktails location, which is just around the corner.