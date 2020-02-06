Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright visits University of North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dr. Madeleine Albright, the former Secretary of State who served under President Bill Clinton, spoke to students at the University of North Florida on Wednesday night, giving a lecture at the UNF Arena.

UNF President David Szymanski hosted the event, “A Conversation with Madeleine Albright,” which was not opened to the media, however, the university shared photos with News4Jax. It was co-hosted by the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville.

Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State, was named the first female secretary of state in 1997 and became, at that time, the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. Government. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.