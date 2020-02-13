Here's what to do in Jacksonville this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a Valentine's parents' night out to a musical paint party, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

Valentine's Parents Night Out

From the event description:

This event is presented by Way Church. Let us take care of the kids while you and the Valentine enjoy a night on the town. We'll provide activities, movies, pizza and more.

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Way Church, 6050 Moncrief Road, #1

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yung Bleu Concert

From the event description:

Calling all bosses and boss chicks! It's the Heartbreak Hangover. Yung Bleu will be performing live.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.-Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 a.m.

Where: BOTTOMZ UP, 3909 Blanding Blvd.

Admission: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Juke & Paint

From the event description:

Enjoy the ultimate paint party playing the best old school, R&B and 2000s party music.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Casual Corner, 1578 Evergreen Ave.

Admission: $15-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rock the Shop

From the event description:

Come enjoy your Saturday at Oxford Ink Tattoo! There will be live music and tattoos. Local artists will have artwork and merchandise on display. Raffles will be available throughout the event.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Oxford Ink Tattoo, 12027 Beach Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Afro Fever

From the event description:

Jax Bashment and Afrobeat Elite Jax are teaming up to bring you Afro Fever! Expect a night full of Caribbean music.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m.-Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 a.m.

Where: Shanty Town Pubz, 22 W. Sixth St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

