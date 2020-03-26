Springfield residents host porch decorating contest while families are quarantined at home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – How awesome is this?

Jacksonville’s Historic Springfield neighborhood held a “porch decorating contest” to distract families from the anxiety and stress from quarantining at home.

The new strand of coronavirus has left many people anxious, so some residents came together to bring this idea to life!

Kat Ott, a Springfield resident that helped make the contest come together, told News4Jax that 40 porches participated.

“My friend, Leah Rose, and I asked neighbors to decorate their porches with what they had on hand, any theme they wanted!” Ott said. "We had about 40 porches participate and they will decorations up for a while I imagine. They had until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Neighbors donated money and we went and bought gift cards from Springfield restaurants, beer from our breweries, and goods from the small business with the money and will give those as prizes!”

Houses decorated with bright colors, hearts, giant lollipops, dinosaurs and more.

Voting will take place on the event’s Facebook page and continue through Thursday and Friday. There will be a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner.

We will update this article as soon as we know which house won!